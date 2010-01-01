Welcome
Certified Notary Services and Loan Signing Agent
Experience excellence in notary services with oc2gonotary
We are a certified Notary Public in the state of California. This means that we are authorized to notarize a wide range of documents, including loan documents, power of attorney, and more.
We understand that your time is valuable. That's why we offer flexible scheduling options to accommodate your busy schedule. Whether you need me early in the morning or late in the evening, we are here to help.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Orange County, California, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
